Doris Jean (Graham) Sullivan, 71, passed away June 8, 2021 at her home in Cincinnati, Ohio after several months of illness.
She was a native of Winchester, Franklin Coun born July 28, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Homer A. Graham, Sr. and Jewel D. (Hambrick) Graham Casey.
Doris was a graduate of Tullahoma High School in 1967, received her bachelor’s degree from MTSU and her Master’s degree from UT at Knoxville.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband John W. Sullivan; paternal grandparents Charles H. and Hannah E. (Johnson) Graham; her maternal grandparents; Calvin M. and Margaret E. (Anderson)Hambrick; and her step grandparents Jeff S. and Bessie L. (Ashby) Casey; her father, Homer A. Graham, Sr. her stepfather Joe M. Casey; brother Homer A. Graham, Jr.; sister Betty J. (Graham) McDaniel Hammers.
She is survived by son Walter Sullivan; her mother Jewel D. Casey, two sisters, Margaret E. (Graham) Floyd Shelbyville, and Debbie J. Casey, Tullahoma, TN; several nephews and niece, great nephews and great nieces, and great-great nephews and great-great niece.
Tullahoma News – July 18, 2021