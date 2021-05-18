Doris M. Sullenger, 82, of Lynchburg went to be with her heavenly father Saturday, May 15, 2021.
She was born Feb. 23, 1939 in Moore County to the late Charles and Viola (Norman) Millsap.
The family will received Monday, May 17 at Lynchburg Funeral Home. Graveside service followed at Lynchburg Cemetery with Tommy Logan officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avalon Hospice, 305.5 South Jackson Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Doris was a longtime member of Union Grove Primitive Baptist Church. She is remembered by her family as a really good cook that enjoyed making pinto beans. A talented seamstress, Doris made her children’s clothes while they were young. Doris and Kenneth enjoyed traveling and meeting new people.
Doris is survived by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth E. Sullenger; daughter, Teresa Sullenger (Terry Riddle); son, Timothy Sullenger; and a host of cousins.
Lynchburg Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 19, 2021