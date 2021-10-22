Doris Weaver Hopkins, 82, of Winchester passed away on Monday, October 19, 2021 at RockGate Assisted Living Facility in Cowan. Mrs. Hopkins was born June 11, 1939 in Winchester to the late Clara Young Weaver and Alvin Weaver. Funeral services were held Thursday, Oct. 21 at noon with Reverend Roy Allen Hopkins officiating. Interment followed in the Franklin Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the March of Dimes organization.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 24, 2021