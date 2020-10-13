Dorotha Deane (Crawley) Lee, 87, of Decherd, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. She was born in Sale Creek (Hamilton County) on Oct. 31, 1932. Visitation will be from noon to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Dan Jones officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Robert E. Lee III, James David Langford, Kenneth Darrell Lee Jr, Austin William Lee, Tucker Jameson Langford, and Chandler Ethan Overcast serving as pallbearers and Charles Jones, Troy Wells, Kelley Wilson, and Bo Rivers serving as honorary pallbearers.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 14, 2020