Dorothy Eloise Sweeton, 96, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
She was born on March 27, 1926 in Rossville, Georgia to the late John and Emma Christian. Mrs. Sweeton graduated from Lakeview High School and then attended Berry College. She was also a member of Newnan United Methodist Church in Rossville, Georgia. In 1970, she and her husband, Albert, moved to Tullahoma where they were the original owners and operators of the Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant. Mrs. Sweeton was a wonderful home maker, enjoyed growing flowers, and loved to cook. She always had a home cooked meal if you visited her home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert C. Sweeton; two brothers, Maurice Christian and Eugene Christian; and one sister, Virginia Freeman.
Mrs. Sweeton is survived by her son Alan (Emily) Sweeton; grandchildren, Beth Josephson, Matt Sweeton, Anne Phillips, and Amy (Wade) Ichinose; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Houston and Campbell Josephson, Brody Phillips, Audrey Sweeton and Winnie Jane Ichinose.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 24 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. with Rev. Alex Hoffner officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Trinity Care Center, 708 1st Avenue, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, Tennessee 37220.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 24, 2022