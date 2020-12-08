Dorothy Evelyn Orr, 93, of Shelbyville died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at The Heart Remembers after an extended illness.
Born May 23, 1927, in Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Louis M. and Bessie McGee Brown and was preceded in death by her husband Robert Harold Orr and brother, L.M. Brown.
Dorothy graduated from Shelbyville Central High School in 1945 and from Nashville’s Andrew Jackson Business University. She worked at the Baptist Sunday School Board while in Nashville. Dorothy returned to Shelbyville to marry her fiance recently returned from WWII and to start a family. She worked at the Auto Parts store followed by the Bedford County Judge’s office. Dorothy was appointed County Judge by Gov. Ellington upon the death of Mac Farrar. She served for 16 years as the choice of the people of Bedford County. Dorothy was the first female County Judge (later renamed County Executive as responsibilities of the office changed) in Tennessee. She was active in the Business and Professional Women’s Club, American Legion Auxiliary, local Chamber of Commerce, Farm Bureau, Bedford County General Hospital and Nursing Home, Upper Duck River Development Agency, Multi-County Mental Health Center, and South Central Tennessee Development District. Dorothy was instrumental in enhancing and establishing the Bedford County fire department, rural trash collection sites, Child Development Center, Senior Citizen Center and Bus Service, and improvements to the county roads and bridges.
Dorothy loved God, her family, and the betterment of Bedford County. She retired in 1986 to assume her favorite role of “Grandma”.
Survivors include: son, Wayne (Mary) Orr of Tullahoma; grandsons, Lawrence (Tonya) Orr of Estill Springs; Ethan (Caitlyn) Orr of Sanford, N.C.; and Jared Orr of Nashville; and great-grandchildren, Austin, Bailey, Cason, Evan, and Allyson Orr.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Doak-Howell Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville with Pastor Jeff Faulk officiating. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing observed.
Memorials may be made to Eastview Baptist Church by mail: 404 S. Fairoak St. Shelbyville, TN 37160 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital @ www.stjude.org or by mail: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Doak-Howell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 9, 2020