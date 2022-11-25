Dorothy Evelyn Wardell, 79, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Waters of Winchester.  A native of Franklin County, she was born in Sewanee on July 31, 1943, to the late George and Mary Mabell (White) Sargent.  Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Stephen Reeves officiating.  Interment will be at Eastern Star Cemetery. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Nov 28
Visitation
Monday, November 28, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Nov 28
Funeral Service
Monday, November 28, 2022
2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
