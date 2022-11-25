Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Dorothy Evelyn Wardell, 79, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Waters of Winchester. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Sewanee on July 31, 1943, to the late George and Mary Mabell (White) Sargent. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Stephen Reeves officiating. Interment will be at Eastern Star Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 27, 2022
To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Wardell, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.