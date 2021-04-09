Dorothy Kane (Dottie to family and friends) passed away on Tuesday, April 6 in Chesterfield, Mo., at the age of 88. Dottie was born on Dec. 10, 1932 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Ellen “Nellie” Kiely Leahy and Thomas J Leahy.
During her time as a military spouse, Dottie traveled to bases around the country and across the world while raising her family. After raising her children, she obtained a Computer Science degree from Hinds Community College in Jackson, Mississippi. Dottie then worked in procurement for the Grumman Aerospace Corporation in Bethpage, New York. In retirement, she moved to Tennessee to be closer to family. Dottie was devoted to her furry companion Romeo, and enjoyed many wonderful friendships in Tullahoma where she was a member of the First Christian Church family. She referred to herself as a "modern grandma" and loved her grandchildren and all her family unconditionally.
In recent years, Dottie moved to be with family in Ellisville, Mo., (greater St. Louis area) and was an active participant in her facilities’ social activities. She loved welcoming new residents, and enjoyed bus tours, bird-watching, games, movies, arts and crafts, and especially Bingo.
Dottie was preceded in death by her son Timothy J Kane, and brothers Thomas Leahy, II and Francis J Leahy.
Beloved by her family, she will forever be missed by her daughters Donna Seely (Jonathan) of Murfreesboro, and Dorine Gallo (Joseph) of Wildwood, Mo.; her sister Helen Manke (Terry) of Brandon, Ms.; daughter-in-law, Nina Kane; grandchildren, Aimee Seely Hull (Jason) of Spring Hill, Christopher Sauer Seely (Steve) of Portland, Oregon, Stephanie Kane of San Antonio, Texas, Joseph Gallo of New York, N.Y., Elisa Gallo of N.J.; and great-granddaughter, Kathryn Hull of Spring Hill; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for a celebration of life will be made at a later date. Should friends desire, the family suggests contributions be made to Dottie’s beloved Marine Corps at The Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Ste 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. www.semperfifund.org.
Tullahoma News – April 11, 2021