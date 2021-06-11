Dorothy Jean Edwards Berryhill, 81, of Cowan, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Franklin County, she was born on Oct. 16, 1939 to the late Ollie and Gertrude (Robinson) Edwards. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Welch officiating. Interment will follow at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 13, 2021