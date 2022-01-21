Dorothy Jean Felts of Tullahoma passed this life peacefully on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 89 years. Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Felts was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mary Ruby; her husband of 65 years, Doyle Felts; two sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her children, Mark Felts (Gaye), Cathy Herald (Stephen), Mike Felts (Lori) and Brad Felts (Lindsay); one sister, Mary Rose; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Dot, as she was lovingly called, attended Wilson Avenue Church of Christ for many years and worked there part-time as the church secretary. She was a homemaker most of her life but in later years worked for “Kool Kids”. She loved being around children. She loved animals of all kinds, but especially her cats. Dot loved the Lord and adored her family.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 23, 2022