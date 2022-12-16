Dorothy Jean Garrett, 75, of Winchester died Dec. 11, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Bell Acres. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family and beloved dog and companion “Alfie”. Jean was born July 8, 1947 in Franklin County to the late Ben and Hazel Reynolds. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 1pm in the chapel of Moore-Cortner. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.

