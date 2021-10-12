On Saturday, October 9, 2021 a golden heart stopped and Heaven’s Angels came to carry Dorothy Jean (George) Swafford home to be with her Lord and Savior.  Dorothy was born June 12, 1936 in Huntland, TN to Earl Clay and Willie May (Kramer) George.  Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Moore-Cortner Chapel with Bruce Shockley officiating.  Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.  Pallbearers will be Eric Banks, Matthew Banks, Chance Pickett, Brandon Swafford, Jake Swafford, and Tommy Campbell. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 13, 2021

