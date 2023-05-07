Jean.jpg

Dorothy Jean Ortner McNutt of Tullahoma died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the age of 96. 

She was born on April 16, 1927 and grew up on a dairy-orchard farm in Fayetteville. She worked as a beautician and was one of the first employees at Castner Knott Tullahoma and retired after a long career. She was also a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Ortner and Annie Irene Ogle Ortner of Fayetteville, TN; her loving husband Edward McNutt; two brothers, James Jobe and Ralph Ortner; sister, Nancy Jewell (Judy) Ownby; son-in-law, Mike Russom and granddaughter Sarah Russom. She will be greatly missed by her three daughters Jan Cox (Bill) and Nancy Russom, all of Tullahoma, Ann Clark (Steve) of Huntsville, Ala.; eight grandchildren Nate Cox (Cristy), Jared Cox (Jessica), Andrea Schmiedebusch (Darek), Justin Lyons (Hayley), Jonathan Russom, Sandi Morales (Ernesto), Philip Clark (Sarah Beth), and Lance Clark (Lena).  She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren, Chesnie Cox, Callie and Caroline Cox, Ruby Laine and William McNutt (Mac) Schmiedebusch, Cara Beth and Houston Lyons, Luna and Lily Morales, Wade and Sadie Clark. The family is grateful for the exceptional care and compassion given by Morning Pointe Assisted Living, Compassus Hospice, and Rita Hodges to our mother and grandmother.

