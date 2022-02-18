Dorothy Madeline Prince, 88, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Viera Medical Center in Melbourne, Fla. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Sewanee on June 10, 1933, to the late Samuel (Lester) and Ocie (Brooks) Finney. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to Sewanee Elementary School Parent Organization, PO Box 696, Sewanee, TN 37375.Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will be at Eastern Star Cemetery, Sewanee.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 20, 2022