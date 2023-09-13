Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Dorris passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
He is survived by two daughters, LaDonna (David) Webb and Dianna Holt; one son, Donnie (Joan) Rader; Eight Grandchildren, Mike (Dawn) Webb, Danny (Marlana) Webb, Dean (Rebecca) Webb, Dynette (Donald) Weeks, Wil (Crystal) Holt, Angel (Brent) Wimberly, Krista (Dan) Duggin, and Dathan (Leah) Rader; twenty-three great grandchildren; one great great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Aurelia Fitts Rader; parents Cullen Murray and Ada Rader; two sisters, Lois Ashworth and Dorothy Stephenson; two brothers, Murray Rader and James Rader.
Dorris was born in Franklin, Tennessee. He was a faithful gospel preacher for over 60 years. He worked with churches in Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee. He always enjoyed gardening, raising goats, he could fix anything, and he always had a story to tell. His two proudest accomplishment was his work in God’s kingdom and his family. He was a beloved patriarch of a large family who all respected him greatly.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Tullahoma Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Mike Webb officiating. Internment to immediately follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 at Tullahoma Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 13, 2023
