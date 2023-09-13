Dorris passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

He is survived by two daughters, LaDonna (David) Webb and Dianna Holt; one son, Donnie (Joan) Rader; Eight Grandchildren, Mike (Dawn) Webb, Danny (Marlana) Webb, Dean (Rebecca) Webb, Dynette (Donald) Weeks, Wil (Crystal) Holt, Angel (Brent) Wimberly, Krista (Dan) Duggin, and Dathan (Leah) Rader; twenty-three great grandchildren; one great great grandchild.

Service information

Sep 15
Visitation
Friday, September 15, 2023
6:00PM-8:00PM
Tullahoma Funeral Home
401 Westside Drive
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Sep 16
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 16, 2023
11:00AM
Tullahoma Funeral Home
401 Westside Drive
Tullahoma, TN 37388
