Douglas Benny Darden, 69, of Hillsboro, passed this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home at the age of 69.
Mr. Darden was born in Tullahoma to the late Woodrow and Lillian Daniel Darden. During his life, he worked as a Light Equipment Operator at AEDC/ATA. In addition to his parents, Mr. Darden was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Juanita Darden; one nephew, Daniel Darden; and one niece, Renae Darden.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Brown Darden; stepdaughter, Dr. Amanda Bridges (Dr. Edward); step-son, Gilbert Clinton Brown; two brothers, Jerry Darden (Gail) and Robert Darden; three sisters, Martha Brazier (Robert), Patsy Broadrick (Leonard), and Myra Watson; and two granddaughters, Emma and Leah Bridges.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23 at Kilgore Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. with Buck Frazier officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 24, 2020