Douglas Rex Clark, 80, of Belvidere, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 and was a member of Riva Lake Baptist Church. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Huntland on March 28, 1941, to the late Edith Estelle Goodman Clark and Herbert Tell Clark. Visitation with the family will be held at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 9-11 a.m., with a celebration of life service following at 11:00am officiated by Brother Larry Sanders.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: Riva Lake Baptist Church, c/o Judy Grealis, 44 Riva Lake Road, Winchester, TN 37398.
