Douglas Williams Woodard, 65, of Winchester, passed away at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems-Winchester on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

 A native of Franklin County, he was born Nov. 16, 1957 to the late Earl G. Woodard and Genette (McCuin) Tison. Doug was a member of the Cowan Church of Christ. He retired after twenty-three years with the Tullahoma City School System; he was the custodian at East Middle School. Doug loved landscaping, planting flowers and a good yard sale. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepfather, Jack Tison and brother, Ricky Woodard.

