Douglas Williams Woodard, 65, of Winchester, passed away at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems-Winchester on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
A native of Franklin County, he was born Nov. 16, 1957 to the late Earl G. Woodard and Genette (McCuin) Tison. Doug was a member of the Cowan Church of Christ. He retired after twenty-three years with the Tullahoma City School System; he was the custodian at East Middle School. Doug loved landscaping, planting flowers and a good yard sale. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepfather, Jack Tison and brother, Ricky Woodard.
He is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Brenda (Sherrill) Woodard; siblings, Earl (Jan) Woodard, Jr., Debbie (Dean) Warren; Becky (Bill) Windover, Anna Paulk, Alfred (Kaci) Woodard; beloved fur baby, Snowy Joe; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other family.
Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 20 at Cowan Church of Christ. Interment followed at Eastern Star Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Franklin County Christian Scholarship. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398 931-967-2222 www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
