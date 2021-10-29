Doyle Joe Grizzell died at Harton Vanderbilt Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Tullahoma at the age of 83.
Doyle is survived by his mother, Ardath Grizzell, of Birmingham, Ala.; wife Eleanor Haley Grizzell, of Estill Springs; son Bryan (Maria) Grizzell, of Atlanta, Ga.; daughter Rebecca (Keith) Moore of Bell Buckle; sisters Carolyn Bryant of Birmingham, and Joan (Gary) Crye of Birmingham. Grandchildren are Gavin Grizzell, Darrell (Jaclyn) Moore and Michael (Crystal) Moore. He had one great grandchild, Olivia Rose Moore. He is preceded in death by his father, Hodge Grizzell. He also has nieces, nephews, and great nieces/nephews.
Born on Aug. 28, 1938 in Rainsville, Ala., Doyle graduated from Sylvania High School in 1956, and from Jacksonville State University with a degree in Music and minor in Chemistry. He taught AP Physics and Science, coached Tennis and Football at Dalton High School, Dalton, Georgia.
He was accomplished musician who played upright bass and trombone with various groups during his life. He attended First Christian Church, Tullahoma.
A funeral is scheduled for Rainsville Funeral Home, Rainsville, Alabama at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 30, with visitation at 10 a.m., Rev Tom Murdoch will officiate the ceremony.
Rainsville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 31, 2021