Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Doyle Lynn Hix, 82, of Estill Springs, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton.
Lynn was born on July 27, 1940, in Huntland to the late Harold and Hattie (Shultz) Hix. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Watson-North Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. from the Roy B. Watson Chapel of Watson-North Funeral Home with Winston Tipps and Eddie Brady officiating. Interment will follow in Watson-North Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Watson-North Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 14, 2022
To send flowers to the family of Doyle Hix, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.