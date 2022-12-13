Doyle Lynn Hix, 82, of Estill Springs, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton.

Lynn was born on July 27, 1940, in Huntland to the late Harold and Hattie (Shultz) Hix. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Watson-North Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. from the Roy B. Watson Chapel of Watson-North Funeral Home with Winston Tipps and Eddie Brady officiating. Interment will follow in Watson-North Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Service information

Dec 14
Visitation
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Watson-North Funeral Home
405 Sharp Springs Road
Winchester, TN 37398
Dec 15
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 15, 2022
2:00PM
Watson-North Funeral Home
405 Sharp Springs Road
Winchester, TN 37398
