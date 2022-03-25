Dr. Carl Harold Haws, 94, of Tullahoma died March 22, 2022.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Hillcrest Funeral Home (Shelbyville) Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at noon.
He was a retired Optometrist in Shelbyville; a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force; member of First Baptist Church; a 32nd Degree Mason of Shelbyville Lodge 122 and member of the American Legion and a member of the Rotary Club where he was named Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary Foundation of Rotary International and former President of the Civitan Club where he was instrumental in starting the local High School Junior Civitan Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edgar Haws and Leola Brumley Haws; his wife, June Wheeler Haws; brother, Jimmy Haws and sister, Margarite McAmis.
He is survived by three daughters, Karla Jan Haws, Darlene June Owens, Suzanne (Steve) Whistler; three grandchildren, James Aaron Owens, Rachel Elizabeth Whistler, Jonathan Baxter Whistler and his former wife of 31 years, Shirley Warren Haws.
Hillcrest Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 27, 2022