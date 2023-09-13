David.jpg

Dr. David Lynn Stockton, 73, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born on Feb. 10, 1950 in Manchester to the late Paul Stockton and Helen Stockton who survives. David was a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist and practiced in Tullahoma and Winchester for 30 years. He graduated from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville and received his Doctorate of Medicine at the University of Tennessee in Memphis in 1976. David finished his internship and residency at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, where he received several honors in his field of practice. David loved his specialty, especially delivering babies, delivering thousands over his career. He also performed many gynecological surgeries. In his many years of practice, David always managed to attend his children’s activities. Traveling was his favorite hobby and he also loved his dogs. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and loving heart.

