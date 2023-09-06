Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Dr. Grisby died Aug. 30, 2023 in Tullahoma. She is survived by son, Laurence (Rita) Campell, Tullahoma; daughter, Judy Sanders, Nashville; grandchildren, Laurence Phillip (Angela) Campbell, Jr., Marietta, Ga., Rita LeKeisha (Cumba) Dixon, Frisco, Texas., Phileisha DeShawn (Karl) Rogers, Selina, Texas; great grandchildren, Cumba Dixon, II, Micah Dixon, Naomi Rogers.
Viewing and Visitation, Thursday, Sept. 7 from noon-12:45 p.m., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Service 12:45 p.m., funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 1410 Jefferson Street, Nashville, TN 37208; Interment, Greenwood Main Cemetery, Nashville.
W. D. Crowder Funeral Home, 615-384-7984.
W. D. Crowder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 6, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Eunice Grisby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.