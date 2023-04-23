Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Dr. Jain Ming (James, Dr. Jimmy) Wu, professor of engineering , unorthodox dreamer, poet, artist, and scholar of Huntsville, Alabama, died 7 April 2023 at the age of 91 after battling to recover from injuries suffered after falling in his driveway in January.
The family will hold visitation at Laughlin Services Funeral Home, 2320 Bob Wallace Avenue, Huntsville, Alabama, on Sunday 23 April from 2-5 p.m. and Monday 24 April from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to support the Wu Student Paper Competition at the University of Tennessee Space Institute in Tullahoma
Checks made out to UT Foundation can be mailed to: Meghan Morris, The University of Tennessee Space Institute, 411 B.H. Goethert Parkway, Tullahoma TN 37388.
