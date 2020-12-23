Dr. Jesse William Overall, 91, passed away peacefully at home in Manchester, Tennessee while holding his daughter’s hand, Dec.19, 2020. He had brief visits with his close friend, Buster Bush, and Jess’s longtime dental assistant, Cheryl Pass earlier that morning. Jess was a loving husband, father, uncle, brother, and friend to many.
Jess was born Nov. 14, 1929 in Starkville, Mississippi to John Hubert Overall and Juanita Green Overall. When Jess was a young boy, the family moved to Summitville, Tennessee. His childhood friends included Donny and. Bobby Allen, and Jerry Ewell. Jess attended High School at Baylor Preparatory School in Chattanooga. He attended MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for one year, before joining the Air Force in 1951-1955. After his honorable discharge, he attended UT in Memphis, Tennessee for dental school. While in dental school, Jess married Martha Frances Raby Overall on June 3, 1958. Just before graduation from dental school their daughter Frances (Fran) Overall was born. Upon graduation the family moved to Manchester, Tennessee. Jess began dental practice with his partner Dr. Ewing Threet, the same day Jess’s best friend Gordon (Tag) Amburgey opened Rexall Pharmacy in Manchester, Tennessee. Jess made several dear friends over the years including Jerry and Catherine Ewell, Frank and Mary Grisard, Bob and Beverly Smith, Charlie and Faye Wells, Glen and Dot Keylon (Derryberry), Tony and Gail Tidwell, Buster and Glenda Bush, Ted and Sandra Hackney, Steve Stone, and many more.
In addition to his full-time dental practice, Jess enjoyed building, selling, and renting commercial and residential real estate. Jess and Martha always overseeing and managing it themselves. Jess was Mayor of Manchester in 1967 and was Alderman several times and was a member of the Industrial Board 1997-2018. Jess was on the Magnolia Glen Condominium Board for several years.
Jess and Martha were avid bridge players belonging to Couples bridge clubs. They also played bridge with friends the Ewells and the Grisards on separate nights weekly. Jess loved to travel and have been to over 20 countries. His favorite place was London, and he had been over 50 times. Jess delved deeply into genealogy and traced his family back as far as written records went in Great Britain, before the internet! Jess loved practical jokes, and there are still a few he played on his friends that aren’t aware it was him! Jess loved his grand-dogs, especially in his later years.
Jess was a member of the Church of Christ growing up. He joined the First Methodist Church in Manchester after he married.
Jess was preceded in death by his parents, John and Juanita Overall, his brother John Overall, II, Jess’s wife Martha, sister-in-law Josephine Overall, brother-in-law Curtis Raby, and niece Connie Raby. Jess and Martha were married 59 years and gave each other the same Anniversary card for several decades. Jess’s remarkable life will be forever remembered and cherished by his daughter Frances (Fran) Overall, three nieces, one nephew, three great nieces, one great nephew, and many extended family and friends.
In light of Covid-19 gathering restrictions and in the interest of safely, a small private graveside service was held at the Manchester Cemetery on Dec. 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Manchester First Methodist Church, the Manchester Library, or charity of your choice. Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Overall family. You may sign the online guestbook at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 27, 2020