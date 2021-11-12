John Howard Fox, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 1, 2021 surrounded by family.
Born Sept. 20, 1938, John was raised in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania. He was the son of J. Lawrence and Mary Hannah McNaughton Fox, and the third of four children. He attended West Virginia University and Penn State but earned his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering (Aerospace Option) at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Charlotte Elizabeth Human from Wartburg, Tennessee and John met, as college students during summer break, while working at the same small Victorian-style resort hotel in Chautauqua, N.Y. They married in 1960. They had three children: Mary Winna, Penny Elizabeth and John Brooks Fox who all grew up in Tullahoma and enjoyed their dad’s great sense of humor, as well as his many talents.
John began his career in engineering at the Y-12 nuclear facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee in 1963. There he worked for two years in the newly developing field of numerically controlled machine tools. While at Oak Ridge, he began work on his master's degree in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Tennessee. John soon realized his deepest interests were in the areas of compressible fluid dynamics and thermodynamics, so he obtained a position at the Arnold Engineering Development Center in Tullahoma, TN with its contract operator, ARO, Inc. (This company later became Sverdrup Technology, Inc. Still later, the company merged with Jacobs Engineering.) He completed his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tennessee Space Institute in 1979.
John would often say there wasn't a single day that he didn't look forward to going to Arnold Center. He had built and flown his first toy model airplane at 12 years of age, and while working at Arnold happily said that he was paid for playing with the most sophisticated toys any young boy could ever hope to have. John was a member of Sigma Xi, the scientific research society, and was an Associate Fellow in the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) until his retirement.
John had 35 formal publications and many research notes, analyses, and other informal documentation of his work. He orally presented the papers at AIAA conferences around the country. John was a member of the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Tullahoma where he served as president twice and was a regular lay speaker. He was also a co-founder of the Tullahoma Hands-On Science Center, contributing to the logo’s design. He designed the first interactive exhibit in the Science Center called Race with the Animals in 1995. The exhibit was an instant success and served to draw more children to the Science Center and, according to the Center, has remained a children’s favorite to this day. John had many interests and excelled in a variety of areas. Self-taught at carpentry, masonry, plumbing and electrical maintenance, he completed many complex construction projects around the house and fixed anything that was broken. He typically performed his own car repair and kept his cars spotless. He played piano, collected albums and CDs and greatly enjoyed music of many genres. He was an avid reader and stayed current on national and international affairs, offering his opinions on it all.
During various times in his life, he engaged in photography and developed his own slides; learned Morse Code and obtained his ham radio operator’s license; enjoyed baking breads, continually improving his recipes for pizza doughs, biscuits, and yeast breads. He played tennis and swam; bought an 18-foot sailboat and taught himself and his children how to sail on Normandy Lake and Woods Reservoir; obtained a professional engineer’s license, a surveyors’ license and was a talented sketch artist and cartoonist, drawing and painting his own cartoons for his and Charlotte’s Christmas cards. John and Charlotte lived in Tullahoma for 40 years then moved to Nashville in 2005 to be closer to their children and grandchildren who reside in the area. John is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Lawrence Fox and Mark Fox.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Fox of 61 years; sister, Rosanne Kern of Portland, Oregon; children, Mary Winna Fox of Nashville, Penny Lueckenhoff (Bruce) of Brentwood, John Brooks Fox (Lora) of Nashville; and six grandchildren, Josie, Clara, and Heather Lueckenhoff and Henry, Tommy, and Eleanor Fox; and cherished nieces and nephews.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Pike, Nashville. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m. Memorial donations, marked in memory of John H. Fox, may be made to: Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203, alivehospsice.org or the YMCA of Middle Tennessee, “Full Circle” Program, 8207 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027; or any other charity of your choice. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 14, 2021