Dr. Marion Lynn Laster, 85, of Tullahoma passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Lynn was born March 3, 1935 to Marion Preston and Nina Faye Lynn Laster. He was in the home of his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Nancye Annie Jones, in the Gibbs community of Obion County, Tennessee (now Union City, Tennessee). He graduated from Lanier High School in Macon, Georgia in 1953. He is a graduate of Auburn University (B.S. degree in Aerospace Engineering in 1956), Georgia Institute of Technology (M.S.), and University of Tennessee (Ph.D).
He began his career as an officer in the US Air Force as an aeronautical engineer at Robins Air Force Base in 1956, followed by becoming a research assistant in the Aeronautical Engineering Department of the Georgia Institute of Technology. In 1957 he became a test project engineer at Arnold Engineering Development Center (AEDC). He accepted a position with the Air Force at AEDC in 1961 as an aerospace research engineer, eventually moving to civil service. From then to his retirement from the Air Force service in 1997 he served as project manager, technical advisor, technical director, director of test engineering, director of technology, and deputy director of corporate planning. He authored or co-authored over 35 technical papers and reports. Honors include Outstanding Alumni Award from Auburn University (1989) and AEDC Fellow (1991).
Lynn was a family man who enjoyed studying the bible, attending church services, and serving his church as an elder. His hobbies were family history and genealogy. He published several genealogy books. He and his wife, Jeannine, were part of a small group who established the Wilson Avenue Church of Christ in Tullahoma, Tennessee, where he served as an elder for 50 years.
Lynn is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Jeannine Carey Laster; one great-grandchild, Andi Amelia Register. He is survived by one sister, Nancye Laster Lindsey, and one niece and one nephew. He is survived by four children, Carole Lynn Laster Bolden (Steve), Cheryl Jeannine Laster Jacobs (Brian), Nina Michelle Laster Bradley (Alan), and Carey Preston Laster (Heather); 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, with one grand-grandchild expected in January.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lynn’s memory to the Wilson Avenue Church of Christ Benevolence Fund, 1401 Wilson Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, with Randy Davis officiating. Due to health vulnerabilities of Laster family members, attendees are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing practices.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
