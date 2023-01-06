Dr. Richard Eugene Fishbein, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at his home at the age of 83.

Dr. Fishbein was born in Queens, New York to the late Harvey and Gertrude Tilbor Fishbein and had worked as an orthopedic surgeon in Tullahoma for many years before his retirement. In addition to his parents, Dr. Fishbein was preceded in death by one daughter, Michelle Miller; and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Fishbein; two daughters, Danika (Paul) Seegot, and Phedra (Scott) Henniger; one son, Kory (Nora) Mitchell; and four grandchildren.

