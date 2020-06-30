Dr. Sara Catherine Wells of Sewanee, passed this life on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 38.
Sara was born in Miami, Florida to Bill Kinsey and Pat Veno. She worked as a Urologist and Surgeon at Southern Tennessee Medical Center in Winchester and was a member of the American Medical Association. Sara is survived by her husband, Grady Wells; one son, Charlie Wells; her father, Bill Kinsey and his wife Kate; her mother, Pat Veno; and one sister, Karen Better and her husband Mike.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 1, 2020