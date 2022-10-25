doctor pic.jpg

Dr. William James Freeman, M.D.

Dr. William James Freeman, M.D., avid pilot, outdoorsman, businessman, and physician passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, due to complications from a car accident, and having just turned 81 on Friday.

Born among the wheat fields in Colfax, Washington, he excelled in school and golf, and worked the fields during the summers. He attended the University of Washington with a major in zoology, was a Sigma Chi, and graduated magna cum laude.

