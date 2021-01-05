Drucella Sanson Bailey, 75, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems.
A native of Franklin County, she was born in Decherd on July 29, 1945. Before her retirement, Drucella had been employed by Coffee County where she was a custodian and Tullahoma School System as a crossing guard.
Drucella’s loving nature was contagious … she loved hugs, everyone she met got a hug, and making others smile. She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Sanson; mother and stepfather, Lillie Mae and Bill McDonough; sister, Helen Marie Thompson; and grandmother, Sallie Hill.
Drucella is survived by her loving children, Belinda (Jerry) Thomas of Manchester, Michael (Candy) Bailey of Hillsboro, and Jammie (Randall) Rollins of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Joshua (Sandra) Thomas, Jessica Thomas, Derek Bailey, Rusty (Amanda Carr) Bailey, Kayla (Larry) Long, Dakota (Matt) Horn, Michael (Brooke) Bailey, William (Brittney) Schreck, Randall (Erica) Rollins, Brandon (Riley) Rollins, Jacob (Candace) Rollins, Rachael (Michael) Reed, Brooklyn (Michael) Ingle, Alissa (Emily) Rollins, and Bailey Rollins; great-grandchildren, Damien Thomas, Connor Thomas, Shea Bailey, Carter Bailey, McKenzie Bailey, Alley Carr, McKayla Long, Brittan Horn, Grady Bailey, Olivia Bailey, Garron Bailey, Liam Scherek, Mason and Carter, Kayden Rollins, Luke Rollins, Teagan Rollins, Paisley Rollins, Jackson Rollins, and five more great-grandbabies on the way; sister, Trevea McLemore of Kay Springs, Georgia; brother, John (Linda) McDonough of Hillsboro; and several nieces and nephews.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 6, 2021