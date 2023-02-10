Duane Thorpe.jpg

Duane Lee Thorpe

Duane Lee Thorpe passed from this life on Feb. 6, 2023 at his residence at Morning Point Assisted Living Facility at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years and 9 months, Martha Jane Shade Thorpe; his parents, Edith Patt Thorpe and Edgar Herbert Thorpe; brother, Edgar Henry Thorpe and nephew, James Stacey Thorpe.

Duane was born on Aug. 27, 1930 in Flat River, Mo. He graduated from Flat River High School and Southeast Missouri State College with a degree in business. He was a banker in Memphis, TN for many years before moving to Tullahoma to be the president of American City Bank. After leaving the bank, he managed Willis Corroon Credit Union, retiring from there.

