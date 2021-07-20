Durrand Cortez Estill, 64, of Manchester passed away on Friday, July 16 at St. Thomas Rutherford after an extended illness. Durrand was born on August 28, 1956.

Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – July 21, 2021

Service information

Jul 22
Visitation
Thursday, July 22, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Manchester Funeral Home
214 E Main Street
Manchester, TN 37355
