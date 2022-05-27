Dwight Harwell, 76, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems.
He was born in Pulaski on Aug. 19, 1945, to the late Rally and Alease (Commons) Harwell. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Bro. David Cunningham officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens with military honors bestowed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Moore-Cortner Funeral Home to assist with burial expenses.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
