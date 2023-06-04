Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Dwight Wiser passed this life on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the age of 74 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at noon at the Tullahoma First Church of the Nazarene with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
A native of Tullahoma, Mr. Wiser was the son of the late Charles Edwin and Annie Belle Broadrick Wiser. He was an ordained Elder in the Church of the Nazarene and pastored for over 40 years. He and his late wife, Janet Elaine Wiser were married for 41 years and raised and cared for many foster children through the years.
In addition to his wife, Janet Elaine Wiser, he was preceded in death by sons, Bruce Alan Wiser and Bobby Tanner.
Mr. Wiser is survived by daughters, Christina Hobbs (Jimmy) and Rebecca Bell (James), both of McMinnville; son, Mark Blanchard (Helen); brothers, Kenneth Wiser (Carol) of Dickson, TN and Dennis Wiser (Charlotte) of Idaho; grandchildren, Dylan, Makalie and Amber Hobbs, Destiny Pack, Jacob Bell (April), Zack Bell, B J Tanner (Tosha), Kyle and Brittany Tanner and Nolan and David Wiser and many great grandchildren, family members and friends.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.