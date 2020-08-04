Earl Edwin Champion, 89, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County, he was born on April 9, 1931. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 4 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Joseph Horton officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Winchester Christian Academy, 1230 South College Street, Winchester, TN 37398.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 5, 2020