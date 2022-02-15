Earline Waggener Burt, 84, of Estill Springs departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital following a brief illness.
Ms. Burt was born in Martin, Tenn., to the late Sam Dent Waggener and Hattie Mae Wade Waggener on Aug. 7, 1937. She was a 66 year member of the Tullahoma First Baptist Church. She was active in many areas of the Church but most recently was still helping with the Food Pantry Ministry at the Church. Ms. Burt was also a member of the Tullahoma Women's Club. She was employed for many years as a receptionist for Dr. Sandip Shukla until her retirement. She enjoyed working in her flowers, reading, traveling and Atlanta Braves Baseball. Most of all she loved the Lord and her family. She will be remembered as a loving and caring mother, "MiMi" and sister.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Burt was preceded in death in 2012, by her husband of 56 years Robert Houston Burt, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Varner and husband, Joe of Bowling Green, Ky., sons, Bob Burt and wife, Cheryl of Lynchburg, Greg Burt and wife, Thesa of Tullahoma, brother, Gerald Waggener and wife, Mahalia of Hendersonville, grandchildren, Katelyn Bell and husband, Josh of Russellville, Ky., Houston Burt and wife, Kayla of Tullahoma, Logan Burt and Fiancé Claire Strickland of Tullahoma, Hayley Burt of Murfreesboro, Gage Burt of Tullahoma, great-grandchildren; Reiley, and Charlotte Burt, Taylor and Austin Kirby and Hunter Jones, step-grandchildren; Brad Frazier and wife, Sarah of Nashville, Amber Kirby and husband, Rick of Tullahoma, Shayla Jones and husband, Austin of Nolensville, and Bailey Frazier of Lynchburg.
Services for Ms. Burt will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the Tullahoma First Baptist Church with Dr. Herb Hester, officiating. Interment will follow in the Turkey Creek Cemetery in Lynchburg.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Grant Funeral Services of Estill Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 16, 2022