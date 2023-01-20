Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Edd Herman Lendley, 64, of Tullahoma departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family, losing his battle with cancer.
Mr. Lendley was born on Sept. 14, 1958, to the late George Clark Lendley and Mattie Lo Rendi Riddle Lendley in Shelbyville. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Estill Springs. Mr. Lendley was employed for 32 years with the City of Tullahoma before his retirement. He was also a 32 year Veteran and retiree of the U.S. Army National Guard and served several years on the Military Funeral Honor Guard detail. He was a very dedicated soldier that loved the Military and served his country during the Iraq War. He enjoyed camping, fishing, kayaking, wood and leather working and shooting guns. His favorite vacation destination was the Smokey Mountains. He will be remembered with a smile on his face and as a loving and caring husband, father, brother and friend that loved the Lord and never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lendley was preceded in death by a brother, Marshall Lendley and sister, Brenda Blankenship. He is survived by his wife of 39 and a half years, Kim Lendley of Tullahoma, Sons; Jonathan Lendley and wife, Kate of Salem, Virginia, and Adam Lendley and wife, Kayla of Tullahoma, Grandchildren; Marli, Karli, Benaiah and Joanna. Brothers; Joe Lendley and wife, Joyce, Jerry Lendley and wife, Ann all of Tullahoma, Billy Lendley and wife, Cathy of Lynchburg, Ted Lendley and wife, Sara of Shelbyville and Sister, Audrey Farris of Tullahoma.
Services were held Friday, Jan. 20 in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Shane Scott, officiating. Interment will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma with Full Military Honors bestowed. Serving as Pallbearers are: Allen, Joseph, and Matthew Lendley, Phillip King, Kurt Cole and Robbie Ferguson.
Grant Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 22, 2023
