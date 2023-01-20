Edd Herman Lendley

Edd Herman Lendley, 64, of Tullahoma departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family, losing his battle with cancer. 

Mr. Lendley was born on Sept. 14, 1958, to the late George Clark Lendley and Mattie Lo Rendi Riddle Lendley in Shelbyville.  He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Estill Springs. Mr. Lendley was employed for 32 years with the City of Tullahoma before his retirement.  He was also a 32 year Veteran and retiree of the U.S. Army National Guard and served several years on the Military Funeral Honor Guard detail. He was a very dedicated soldier that loved the Military and served his country during the Iraq War. He enjoyed camping, fishing, kayaking, wood and leather working and shooting guns. His favorite vacation destination was the Smokey Mountains. He will be remembered with a smile on his face and as a loving and caring husband, father, brother and friend that loved the Lord and never met a stranger.

