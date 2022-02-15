Eddy Charles Payne, 80, of Decherd, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Harton Medical Center in Tullahoma. He was born in Franklin County on Aug. 27, 1941 to the late Jefferson Charles “J.C.” and Emma Cornelia (Brassfield) Payne.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 14 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Jim Campbell officiating. Interment followed at Prairie Plains Cemetery with Allen Morris, Keith Payne, Justin Rogers, Lee Burch, Brooks Doan, Scotty Morrison, Rhett Smith, and Ralphy Navas serving as pallbearers and Corbin Morris, Haddon Payne, Clarence Rogers, and Ethan Burch serving as honorary pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 16, 2022