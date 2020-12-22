Edgar H. Brinkley, Jr., 81, was born May 19, 1939 and passed away Dec. 15, 2020.

J.A. Weldon & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 23, 2020

Service information

Dec 23
Graveside Service
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
11:00AM-11:30AM
Mt Zion Haley Cemetery
2781 Hwy 41 A South
Shelbyville, TN 37160
