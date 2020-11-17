Edith Marie Stone, 75, of Belvidere, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on Aug. 7, 1945 to the late Charlie and Ada (Stevens) Miller. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at noon in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Chaplin Jerry Stewart officiating. Interment will be at Keith Springs Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 18, 2020