Edna Louise Colbert Amacher, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at NHC Assisted Living of Cool Springs. She was born in Franklin County on May 1, 1930, to the late Robert and Pearl Lee (Branum) Colbert. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Belvidere First United Church with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Belvidere First United Church Cemetery. The family requests all attendees please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 15, 2021