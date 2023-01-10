Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Edward “Bart” Bartlett Fraley, 84, of Decherd, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Vanderbilt Medical Center-Bedford County in Shelbyville. He was born in Franklin County on Oct. 22, 1938, to the late Herschel B. Fraley and Margie Alma (Farris) Fraley Cole. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Watson-North Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Watson-North Funeral Home. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Watson-North Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 11, 2023
