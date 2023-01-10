Edward “Bart” Bartlett Fraley, 84, of Decherd, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Vanderbilt Medical Center-Bedford County in Shelbyville. He was born in Franklin County on Oct. 22, 1938, to the late Herschel B. Fraley and Margie Alma (Farris) Fraley Cole. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Watson-North Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Watson-North Funeral Home. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens.

Watson-North Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Edward "Bart" Fraley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 14
Visitation
Saturday, January 14, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Watson-North Funeral Home
405 Sharp Springs Road
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 14
Service
Saturday, January 14, 2023
1:00PM
Watson-North Funeral Home
405 Sharp Springs Road
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.