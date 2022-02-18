Edward Boone “Bully” Sullivan, 94, of Lynchburg passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the Lynchburg Nursing Home. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 in the chapel of Lynchburg Funeral Home with John Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Lynchburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Moore County High School Athletic Department, c/o Josh Deal, 1502 Lynchburg Highway, Lynchburg TN 37352.
He was born to the late Flora Mae (Mills) Sullivan and Walter Houston Sullivan on April 21, 1927 in Fayetteville. “Bully” loved his family and sports. Growing up, he was the captain of the football and basketball team his senior year at Fayetteville Central High School and was also a Champion Golden Gloves Boxer. He played baseball for the Elk Cotton Mill baseball team. “Bully” went to Duke University as a freshman and then transferred to Middle Tennessee State College where he played football and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. His first job was as a teacher and coach at Elora Elementary School where his boys’ basketball team won the county championship. He then went to Petersburg as a teacher and football and boys’ basketball coach for two years. In 1952 he became a teacher and coach at Lynchburg where he coached football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball and won DRVC Championships in football and girls’ basketball. “Bully” completed his Master’s Degree in Health and Education while at Lynchburg High School. In 1963 he started working at Jack Daniel Distillery. After retiring from Jack Daniel’s at age 55, he went back into teaching and taught P.E. at 8th District, Flintville and Petersburg Elementary School in Lincoln County retiring at age 64.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Drucilla Hall Sullivan; sons, Eddie Sullivan and Brady Sullivan; sisters, Jewell Scott, Claudia Dillard and Shirley Hines; and brother, Elbert Sullivan.
“Bully” is survived by son, Ritchie Sullivan (Alice); daughter, Vickie Hancock (Steve); granddaughters, Ashley Stevens (Mark), Candace Franks (Kenneth), Sarah Speck (Tom), Elizabeth Sullivan and Tyler Rudesheim (John); grandsons, Trevor Horton (Jessica) and Tanner Hancock (Connie); six great-granddaughters; and five great-grandsons.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 20, 2022