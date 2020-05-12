Edward Watson “E.W.” Hensley of Estill Springs passed this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home at the age of 92.
Mr. Hensley was born in Perry County to the late Theodore Washington and Bessie O’Guinn Hensley. During his life Mr. Hensley worked as a truck driver for Columbia Dairy, Noblitt Oil, and Walker Oil Company. He was of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed woodcrafting, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Watson was preceded in death by one brother, Luther Delbert Hensley.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lola “Elizabeth” Robertson Hensley; two sons, Lester Hensley and his wife Judy, and Lee Hensley; five grandchildren, Leslie Lewis and her husband Brian, James Hensley and his wife Bridget, Julie Stines and her husband Jared, Mike Hensley and his wife Stacey, and Brandon Hensley; seven great-grandchildren, Rachel and Dylan Latham, Brooklynn and Bryant Stines, Ashton Thomas, and Wyatt and Honey Hensley; an adopted son, Bobby Metcalf; and his loyal mutt, Rhet Rhet.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 12 in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Richard Reed officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Garden with James Hensley, Mike Hensley, Jared Stines, Brian Lewis, Bobby Metcalf, Dylan Latham and Brandon Hensley serving as pallbearers. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Watson’s memory be made to Animal Harbor- P.O. Box 187, Winchester, TN 37398.
Tullahoma News – May 13, 2020