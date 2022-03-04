Edwin Leroy Hesseltine of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at the age of 83. Services are scheduled on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until the service time.
A native of Washington, Iowa, he was the son on the late William Hesseltine and the late Esther Lucille Osborn Rice. Mr. Hesseltine and his wife of almost 65 years, Joan, served as Missionaries in Japan and Okinawa and he was the Minister of the Bible Missionary Church of Tullahoma. He was a private pilot and enjoyed flying as well as woodworking and reading. His favorite times were being with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Russell and Ronnie Hesseltine; sisters, Sarah Nightingale and Nancy Kellett and son-in-law, John Freeman.
Mr. Hesseltine is survived by his loving wife, Joan of Tullahoma; son, Tim Hesseltine of Tullahoma; daughters, Pamela Freeman and Teresa Dweck (Tom), both of Tullahoma; sisters, Thelma Glendenning (Herb) of Arizona, Linda Hesseltine of Omaha, Nebraska, Nora Daub of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Melody; grandchildren, Michelle Cataldo (Sam), Misty Williams (Carl), Jennifer Dykes (MicaJon), Heather Dweck ( fiancé, Garrett Szarensky); great grandchildren, JuliAnna (Peter), Levi, BrenLeigh, Keegan, Lillie Jean and Blazej and great great grandchildren, Louis and Mary Clare.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to be made in his honor to Bible Missionary Church, 1505 Ovoca Road, Tullahoma, TN. 37388. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 6, 2022