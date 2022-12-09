Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Elaine B. Rogers, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at Legacy Health & Rehab in Manchester, at the age of 78. Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after the service.
Elaine, the daughter of the late Earl and Lillian Irene Harmon Blevins was born in South Williams, WV and raised in Kentucky. She enjoyed being around young people and loved children. Elaine was a very good person with a big heart. She enjoyed flower gardening and was an avid reader.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters, Gwen and Polly Vaughn; two brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Rogers is survived by her husband, Charles Rogers; sons, James William Vaughn (Margaret) and Dr. Michael Kevin Rogers (Dr. Karen Rogers); daughters, Julianne Wilson (Dale) and Janelle Rogers (Karl Dufer); brother, Steve Blevins; sister, Anita Blevins and eight grandchildren.
