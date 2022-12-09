Elaine B. Rogers, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at Legacy Health & Rehab in Manchester, at the age of 78. Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.  The family will receive friends after the service.

Elaine, the daughter of the late Earl and Lillian Irene Harmon Blevins was born in South Williams, WV and raised in Kentucky. She enjoyed being around young people and loved children.  Elaine was a very good person with a big heart.  She enjoyed flower gardening and was an avid reader.

Elaine Rogers

