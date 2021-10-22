Elaine Diane Traub Kohl, 81, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama, following a brief illness. Raised in the Monfort Heights area of Cincinnati, Ohio, Elaine also came to love to her adopted hometown of Tullahoma, Tennessee, where she and her husband reared two children and lived for nearly 50 years before relocating to Bessemer, Alabama. Known for her kindheartedness and generous spirit; strength in the face of adversity; and a deep love for family and friends, Elaine leaves an immeasurable legacy which will be treasured.
The youngest of Robert and Frieda Pott Traub’s two daughters, Elaine was born June 23, 1940, in Cincinnati, and she and her sister, Cheryl, shared an abiding bond throughout their lives. A graduate of Cincinnati’s Western Hills High School, Elaine loved to reminisce about her youth. Adventures with her lifelong friend Bobbie; toe-tapping in Bandwagon; and afternoons at LaRosa’s Pizzeria—where her photo still hangs on the wall—were among her favorite memories to recall.
Elaine earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Ohio’s Bowling Green State University in 1962 and married her high school sweetheart, Ron, later that year. She made her own wedding gown and often recalled the snowy December day when she walked down the aisle at Westwood United Methodist Church. Her groom waiting at the altar had fallen in love with Elaine’s striking beauty, spirit of adventure and—above all—her compassionate heart.
The couple moved to Ithaca, New York, then to Columbus, Ohio, where Elaine taught home economics and family living at Mechanicsburg High School while Ron completed his graduate studies. In 1970, Elaine, Ron and their newborn son moved to Tullahoma, Tennessee. She worked as an assistant special education teacher and later a realtor, and she was active in the community as a Girl Scout troop leader; the Fun ‘n’ Flowers Garden Club president; and a member of the UTSI Wives’ Club, among other civic interests through the years.
Motherhood was Elaine’s most honored calling. Her son, Stephen, was born in 1970, followed by her daughter, Julie, in 1973. She instilled Christian values and integrity in her children, and her relationships with Stephen and Julie further blossomed as they became adults. Elaine’s family grew to include a daughter-in-law and son-in-law, as well as her only grandchild, Sarah. The entire family enjoyed regular gatherings and many special holidays together, and Elaine also loved attending Sarah’s dance recitals. She welcomed the opportunity to spend more time with her granddaughter after she and Ron moved to Alabama.
A woman of faith, Elaine was a member of Tullahoma First United Methodist Church and was active for nearly 50 years in the Strangely Warmed Sunday School class alongside many of her closest friends. She embraced a variety of roles in the church, including singing in the choir and serving on the Board of Trustees, in the United Methodist Women (UMW) and on the Retreat Committee. The latter was a longstanding and meaningful role, as the congregation’s annual retreats at Beersheba Springs Assembly galvanized friendships and forged many fond memories for Elaine and her family.
Faith, family and friends sustained Elaine through challenging seasons, including several serious health issues. She endured a three-decade battle with bipolar disorder, for which treatment proved largely ineffective. Although Elaine’s mental illness could sometimes obscure the immense kindness in her heart, when she was free from its grip, she was a beacon of hope and empathy. Elaine befriended and encouraged many in similar circumstances, through chance encounters in everyday life and in the support group meetings of the Coffee County affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Elaine is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ronald Kohl of Bessemer, Alabama; son Stephen Kohl (Emily) of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter Julie Kohl Hudzik (Mark) of Hoover, Alabama; granddaughter Sarah Hudzik of Hoover; nephews the Honorable Robert and the Honorable Ralph “Ted” Winkler of Cincinnati, Ohio; as well as numerous cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Frieda Pott Traub; sister and former Ohio state representative Cheryl Traub Winkler; brother-in-law the Honorable Ralph Winkler; and niece Susan Winkler, all of Cincinnati.
A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 6, at First United Methodist Church, 208 W. Lauderdale St., Tullahoma, Tennessee. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 am. Honoring the kindness Elaine showed to others, the family respectfully requests the wearing of masks by attendees. Remote attendance is welcomed, and the service can be viewed live (and archived) at www.facebook.com/fumctullahoma on the homepage or under “posts.”
Memorial contributions, earmarked in memory of Elaine Kohl, may be directed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 1101 Kermit Dr., Suite 605, Nashville, Tennessee, 37217; or Tullahoma First United Methodist Church, 208 W. Lauderdale St., Tullahoma, Tennessee, 37388.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 24, 2021