Elbert Alton Hutcheson

Elbert Alton Hutcheson, 84, of Tullahoma passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Vanderbilt- Harton Hospital.

Born in Obion County on Feb. 27, 1938, to the late B.F and Elva Hutcheson. Elbert was retired from the US Airforce and from Arnold Engineering Development Complex. He was a long-time member of Cedar Lane Church of Christ in Tullahoma. He enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, golfing, working on computers. He was a kind soul with a generous heart of gold. Elbert devoted his life to being husband, father, and grandfather.

