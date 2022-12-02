Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Elbert Alton Hutcheson, 84, of Tullahoma passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Vanderbilt- Harton Hospital.
Born in Obion County on Feb. 27, 1938, to the late B.F and Elva Hutcheson. Elbert was retired from the US Airforce and from Arnold Engineering Development Complex. He was a long-time member of Cedar Lane Church of Christ in Tullahoma. He enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, golfing, working on computers. He was a kind soul with a generous heart of gold. Elbert devoted his life to being husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Willie B. Hutcheson, Galen Hutcheson, and Jerry Thomas Hutcheson. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Betty Hutcheson; one son David R. Hutcheson (Carol); three daughters, Linda Anderson (Craig), Nina Frasier, and Darlene Greer (Fulton); eight grandchildren, Chris Nelson, Steve Nelson, Alex Anderson, Elizabeth Melendez, Duane Hutcheson, Duston Frasier, Jessica Brown, and Scotty Frasier; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Mackey Hutchenson (Lisa), Rickey Hutcheson (Margaret), and Kenneth Hutcheson (Teresa); sister-in-law, Vicky Barker.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Cedar Lane Church of Christ with Gary Johnson officiating. Burial to immediately follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. until noon.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 4, 2022
