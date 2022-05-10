Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Elizabeth “Bea” Lockhart, 89, of Manchester, passed from this life on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Manchester.
Miss Bea was born in Hopkinsville, Ky., to her late parents Orson Thompson Cary and Hazel Reynolds Cary. Elizabeth Lockhart, Miss Bea, Grandma, Mom came to know the Lord in her thirties so she had some catching up to do. She served the Lord from that day on with all her heart and soul. She influenced the lives of countless children through her ministry at First Church of the Nazarene. She served at Good Samaritan helping families with food, clothing, and financial support for many years. She brought several young women into her home at various times to provide for them and love on them. She loved big. Her last years at McArthur Manor were tough but she loved on the staff and they loved on her. Many, many times over the last months you could hear the words, I Love you More! And in her heart she did. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Lockhart; daughter, Brenda Farless, grandson, Stacey Lee Floyd.
Miss Bea is survived by daughters, Patricia Stewart and Donna Foster; sisters, Zorayda Alder and Pauline Hampton; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren,six great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 11 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Elbert Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery in Coffee County. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lockhart family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.